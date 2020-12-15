Texas Magistrates Can't Undo Discipline Over Bail Practices

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- Texas' First Court of Appeals rejected a challenge from a group of magistrate judges fighting a public admonition from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, which found they had violated the law by denying some defendants personal recognizance bonds. Harris County Magistrate Judges Eric Hagstette, Joseph Licata III and Jim Wallace failed to show that the commissioners — who are appointed by the state bar, Texas supreme court and governor — exceeded their authority in issuing a public admonition against them, the appeals panel ruled Tuesday. The judges sued the agency responsible for judicial discipline after they received a public admonition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS