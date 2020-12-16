S. Korean Battery Maker Must Face E-Cig Suit In Texas

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A South Korean battery manufacturer and its U.S. counterpart must face product liability claims from a Texas resident who alleges the battery in his e-cigarette exploded while in his pants after a Texas appellate court rejected arguments that insufficient contacts with the state barred the claims from proceeding there. LG Chem Ltd., based in Seoul, South Korea, along with its wholly owned, Atlanta-based distributor, LG Chem America Inc., had argued that it shouldn't have to face the lawsuit brought by Tommy Morgan, who alleges the battery manufactured by LG Chem and marketed, distributed and sold by LG Chem America caused his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS