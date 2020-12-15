Probe Excuses Unsanitary Conditions For Detained Migrants

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- An independent federal investigation has concluded that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is not at fault for holding immigrants beyond a 72-hour cap in unsanitary conditions at two Texas detention centers, finding that the facilities were strained for resources. In a Monday letter to President Donald Trump, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel confirmed a CBP whistleblower's allegations that detainees were held longer than the agency's maximum limit, without adequate air conditioning and access to showers in facilities that were not regularly cleaned. But the OSC said that a higher standard of care would've been impossible to deliver given a surge...

