Albright Worried Multipatent Trials Ask Too Much Of Jurors

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- Texas federal Judge Alan Albright says he's so concerned about jurors getting lost in IP trials that he'd rather chop up cases with multiple patents into multiple trials. Trials involving more than a very small number of patents ask too much of the jury in terms of understanding, the judge said Wednesday, speaking at a panel sponsored by Magna Legal Services and Winston & Strawn LLP on how to communicate with jurors. "I don't think it's fair to have a jury trying to handle more than two or three patents at a time," Judge Albright said at the event. "With every...

