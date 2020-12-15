Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Juno Tells Fed. Circ. To Uphold Its $1.2B Patent Win Over Kite

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- Because Kite Pharma Inc. "brazenly chose" to infringe a cancer treatment patent with its Yescarta, the Federal Circuit should not undo a lower court's $1.2 billion decision against it, Juno Therapeutics Inc. said Monday.

In a Monday brief, Juno and the Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research said the Federal Circuit should affirm a California federal court's decision to award them $1.2 billion after a jury found that Gilead unit Kite Pharma Inc. willfully infringed Juno's patent for a cancer immunotherapy.

Juno and Sloan Kettering said that "Kite brazenly chose infringement" after it failed to get around the patent at issue....

