Suspension On Tap For NJ Judge Over 'Misogynistic' Remarks

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- An ethics panel has recommended a monthlong suspension for a New Jersey municipal court judge who made "sexist and misogynistic" remarks during a hearing in a domestic violence case, including that men should let women know "you're the man and you're in control." In a Dec. 9 presentment made available Tuesday, the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct urged the New Jersey Supreme Court to impose the unpaid suspension on Municipal Court Judge Steven A. Brister, saying the comments "suggest to those present in court that Respondent believes men should treat women differently because of their sex." "Regardless of Respondent's intent,...

