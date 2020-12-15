Feds Put Pa. Road Project Over People, NAACP Claims

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has filed a federal lawsuit accusing federal and state agencies of allowing a road improvement project in Erie to evade robust environmental review and claiming the plan prioritizes drivers over residents. The NAACP's Erie Chapter and Citizens for Pennsylvania's Future on Tuesday accused the Federal Highway Administration of improperly allowing a redesign of a stretch of road in a vital part of the city to move forward without a careful consideration of alternatives or sufficient public input. The federal government improperly granted a "categorical exclusion" for the project...

