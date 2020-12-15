Surety Cos. Challenge New ICE Immigration Bond Policy

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- A group of surety companies filed suit Monday in California federal court challenging a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy that allows the agency to refuse immigration bonds put up by surety companies with unpaid invoices and requires the companies to foot costly administrative appeals of breached bonds. The new policy, which took effect over the summer, gives ICE the authority to reject new immigration bonds underwritten by a surety company if the company still owes ICE money from previous unpaid bonds, even if the matters are still under dispute. The sureties must also exhaust all administrative appeal options before...

