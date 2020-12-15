Dell Tells Texas Justices It Resolved $9M Contract Fight

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- Dell's government contracting arm and two security technology companies that claim Dell owes them $9 million for breaking a deal to develop technology to house top-secret information reached a tentative settlement in their dispute, they have told the Texas Supreme Court. The court agreed in early October to review the dispute between three Dell Technologies Inc. units and technology firms Integrity Global Security LLC and Green Hills Software Inc. The parties informed the court in a joint motion Friday that they have provisionally brokered a resolution to their disagreement, which involves a 2009 contract to collaborate on the creation of a...

