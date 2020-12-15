FCC Fines CenturyLink $500K Over 'Unacceptable' Outage

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has fined CenturyLink Inc. a half-million dollars for the 2018 multi-state outage in one of the company's transport networks, which affected the delivery of some 911 calls. The commission's enforcement bureau said in an order Monday that the consent decree and CenturyLinks's agreement to pay a $500,000 settlement resolves its investigation into the December 2018 day-and-a-half-long network failure. The FCC also said it would not question CenturyLink's qualifications to hold or obtain a commission license or authorization due to "the absence of material new evidence relating to this matter." In a report released last year, the FCC said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS