Toyota Says Faulty HVAC Suit Is Nothing But Hot Air

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is asking a Florida federal court to hand it a win in a proposed class action claiming it conspired to hide a defect in the ventilation systems of its Camry vehicles, saying the named plaintiffs have failed to show there's any real defect, let alone a conspiracy to hide one from consumers. In a motion for summary judgment filed Monday, Toyota and its subsidiaries said Javier Cardenas, Rodney Baker, Michelle Monge and Kurt Kirton are attempting to "contort" alleged defect claims into criminal acts to support claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act but fail to...

