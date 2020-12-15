Crypto Grifter Gets Year For Role In $36M Centra Tech Fraud

Law360, New York (December 15, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a college dropout from Florida to a year and a day in prison for promoting a $36 million cryptocurrency fraud that included a bogus initial coin offering — sparing the Centra Tech Inc. scammer a longer sentence due to his relatively minor role. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield also ordered defendant Robert Farkas, 34, to forfeit $347,000 and a luxury watch given to him by his Centra Tech co-founder Sohrab "Sam" Sharma, also of Florida, the alleged mastermind of the scheme, who is scheduled to be sentenced in January. Despite being styled a...

