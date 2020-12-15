Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USCIS Can't Ax Spouses' Work Permit Renewal Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge declined Tuesday to dismiss litigation brought by spousal visa holders claiming that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wrongly denied them automatic work-permit renewals, finding that their claims are similar enough to be grouped together in one suit.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ruled Tuesday that the foreign spouses shared a common question of law or fact — in part because of their spousal status and the delays they all experienced in the work-permit renewal process — and rejected the government's argument that their claims are improperly grouped together.

"Plaintiffs' claims are properly joined," the opinion said. "Plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!