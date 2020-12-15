USCIS Can't Ax Spouses' Work Permit Renewal Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge declined Tuesday to dismiss litigation brought by spousal visa holders claiming that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wrongly denied them automatic work-permit renewals, finding that their claims are similar enough to be grouped together in one suit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ruled Tuesday that the foreign spouses shared a common question of law or fact — in part because of their spousal status and the delays they all experienced in the work-permit renewal process — and rejected the government's argument that their claims are improperly grouped together. "Plaintiffs' claims are properly joined," the opinion said. "Plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS