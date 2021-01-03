New York Cases To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- The coming year's big-ticket cases in New York courts include fraud charges against Steve Bannon, Ghislaine Maxwell's sexual misconduct indictment and a vast opioid liability trial. But by far the biggest would be a potential criminal case targeting Donald Trump after the president's departure from the White House. Here's a rundown of litigation that Empire State attorneys will be watching in 2021. Potential Jeopardy for Citizen Trump The soon-to-be-former president faces active investigations into his financial dealings being conducted by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. At the federal level, acting Manhattan U.S....

