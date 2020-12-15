NASA's New Moonshot Needs More Oversight, GAO Says

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- NASA's estimated costs to restart crewed missions to the moon have risen to $11.5 billion, an increase of over $3 billion since 2014, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Tuesday in a report that chided the agency for faltering oversight. The agency's most recent postponement set NASA's campaign to return man to the moon 36 months behind its initial timetable and does not factor in further setbacks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the GAO. The accountability office chalked up much of NASA's troubles to a lack of hard deadlines or strict budgets as it seeks to integrate updated spacecraft...

