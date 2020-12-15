Ill. Panel Suggests 1-Year Suspension For Atty's Fund Misuse

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- An Illinois attorney should be suspended for a year for misconduct that includes using retainer funds before he'd earned them and neglecting a matter that resulted in a default judgment against one of his clients, an Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission panel said Monday. The three-year suspension recommended by the administrator is too harsh for employment attorney Burton Douglas Stephens Jr., a three-member IARDC hearing board panel concluded. But a one-year suspension is warranted given that Stephens's mishandling of funds, neglect of a client matter and failure to cooperate with investigations into his practice "constitute serious misconduct," it said....

