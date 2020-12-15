9th Circ. Won't Revisit $32M Superfund Gold Mine Case

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit won't reconsider a divided panel's ruling that a Canadian company and a private landowner can't avoid paying more than $32 million over waste spills at an abandoned California gold mine decades ago. A three-judge panel declined to rehear the case Tuesday, and noted that no other judge on the circuit had requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc. Canadian company Sterling Centercorp Inc. had requested the rehearing in November, arguing that the court had improperly let the U.S. government off the hook for the contamination. Falling along the same lines as in the split...

