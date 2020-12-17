NJ Justices To Eye Malpractice Suit Against Newark Counsel

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Newark's top attorney will now have to defend himself in the state's highest court, which has agreed to hear a former client's malpractice claim stemming from his private practice. The New Jersey Supreme Court agreed Monday to look at Brenda Gilbert's malpractice claim against Kenyatta K. Stewart, after the state Appellate Division in July upheld a trial court's ruling tossing Gilbert's claims. Gilbert, who had been a probation supervisor in Passaic County employed by the state's judiciary, was demoted for not promptly notifying her superiors about a "book" of unpaid parking tickets her ex-husband had racked up while he was using...

