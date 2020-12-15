J&J Can't Scrub False Ad Suit Over Oil-Free Moisturizer

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- A California federal judge isn't letting Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. escape a proposed class action alleging it falsely advertises a Neutrogena facial moisturizer as oil free, saying a buyer's allegations that she was fooled by the labeling pass muster at the pleading stage. In an order filed Monday, Senior U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. sided with Narguess Noohi in her claims that the moisturizer contained oil ingredients despite the advertising. According to the suit, Noohi bought the moisturizer in March based on the advertising's promise that it contained no oil products, only to find out it contained several...

