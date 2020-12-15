Ikea Workers' OT Class Claims Sent Back To State Court

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- A proposed class action alleging Ikea denied workers overtime and breaks must proceed in state court, a California federal judge has ruled, saying Ikea used "unreasonable, unsubstantiated and unrealistic assumptions" about the potential price tag to bring the litigation into federal court. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney remanded the proposed class action against U.S.-based Ikea subsidiaries to the Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles, saying the retailer did not plausibly support its claim that the amount it could owe in the litigation would exceed the $5 million threshold required for the case to proceed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS