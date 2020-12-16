Groups Seek Block On Arctic Refuge Oil, Gas Leasing

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- An Alaska Native group and a host of environmental organizations have asked a federal judge to halt the sale of oil and gas leases and seismic exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, claiming the Trump administration is hurrying to put the leasing program in place before the change in presidential administrations. The Gwich'in Steering Committee of northeastern Alaska, the Sierra Club and others, and the National Audubon Society and other groups in a separate filing, each asked the court for a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, alleging irreparable harm if the leasing is allowed to go forward. The groups asked for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS