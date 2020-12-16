Caesars Biz Hits Tyson, Others With Chicken Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Caesars company has accused more than a dozen chicken producers, including Tyson and Pilgrim's, of a years-long conspiracy to inflate prices in the broiler market, claiming in an antitrust suit in Illinois federal court that the companies drove up prices via the electronic transfer of Agri Stats data. Caesars Enterprise Services LLC, operator of the Caesars Palace and Harrah's casino resorts in Las Vegas, said Tuesday in a 162-page complaint that private data-gathering service Agri Stats Inc. allowed the producers to identify and track their purported competitors' production and output as they artificially restricted the nation's chicken supply and pushed...

