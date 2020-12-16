Gunderson, Cooley Steer E-Commerce Site Wish's $1.1B IPO

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Discount e-commerce platform Wish went public Wednesday after raising $1.1 billion in an initial public offering under the guidance of Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP and underwriters counsel Cooley LLP. The ultra-bargain merchandise marketplace sold 46 million shares of Class A common stock at $24 apiece on Tuesday evening, a price on the upper end of a previously estimated $22 to $24 range. Those terms also gave Wish a $17.1 billion fully diluted market value, according to IPO research platform Renaissance Capital. As part of Wish's agreement with a slate of underwriters including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS