Real Estate Rumors: Starwood, Dwight Capital, Fairfield

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- Starwood Capital Group has sold four buildings in Plantation, Florida, for $78.42 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for one bank building and three office buildings at the Crossroads Business Park, and the buyer is Texas-based real estate firm C-III Capital Partners, according to the report. Oklahoma City developers Gary Brooks and Charlie Nicholas have landed $44.5 million in financing from Dwight Capital for the residential portion of an Art Deco tower redevelopment in Oklahoma City, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The loan is for The Residences at First National Center, which will comprise roughly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS