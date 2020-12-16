Australia Sues Facebook Over App Targeted By US Enforcers

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- Australia's competition and consumer protection watchdog sued Facebook on Wednesday, accusing the social media network of deceptively promoting an app that U.S. enforcers allege helped the company illegally maintain its monopoly. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission filed its case in a federal court in New South Wales over Facebook's defunct virtual private network application Onavo Protect and its promotion of the service as a way to protect user data. ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement that despite claims Onavo provided "protection, secrecy and privacy" online, Facebook actually used the data it collected through the app for commercial purposes...

