InterDigital Denied Extra Trial On 'Unwilling' Lenovo Licensee

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 6:23 PM GMT) -- A judge rejected InterDigital's request to add a seventh trial to its infringement litigation against Lenovo, saying Wednesday that it would be too disruptive to add separate proceedings on whether the computer giant is unwilling to let the English courts set global licensing rates. High Court Judge Colin Birss said while it would have been preferable to have that question determined separately from the court's determination of the licensing terms for the wireless technology patents, it wasn't reasonable to squeeze in the extra July 2021 trial sought by InterDigital Inc. The first of six trials in the dispute is scheduled for...

