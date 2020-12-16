Insurer Must Cover Fraud Award, Dole Tells Del. Justices

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- An attorney for Dole Food Co. and billionaire David Murdock told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday that the state's choice of law charter provisions obliges RSUI Indemnity Company to cover $10 million of the $222 million in stockholder settlements over a fraud-tainted Dole take-private deal from 2013. But in excess insurer RSUI's current appeal of lower court rulings from 2016 and 2017 that put Dole, then-CEO Murdock and Dole's general counsel on the hook for stockholder suit awards in Delaware's Chancery Court and U.S. District Court, counsel for RSUI countered that director and officer indemnification for fraud should be uninsurable....

