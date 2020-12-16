Treasury Labels Vietnam, Switzerland Currency Manipulators

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury released a report Wednesday in which it accused Vietnam and Switzerland of manipulating their currencies, paving the way for negotiations with each country to resolve the agency's concerns. The report, which analyzed the economic policies of 20 major U.S. trading partners over four quarters through June, found that the potentially unfair currency practices of Vietnam and Switzerland could weigh on U.S. growth. "The Treasury Department has taken a strong step today to safeguard economic growth and opportunity for American workers and businesses," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement. "Treasury will follow up on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS