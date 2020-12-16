NLRB Official Leaves Drivers Out Of Calif. Teamsters Vote

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- Clerks and dockworkers at a California distribution center may vote to be represented by a Teamsters local, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, rejecting the employer's argument that the unit should include drivers who work at the facility as well. In a decision issued Tuesday, NLRB Oakland office acting regional director Christy Kwon said the drivers who work out of an XPress Global Systems LLC warehouse in Hayward, California, do not have enough in common with the dockworkers and clerks at the facility to be part of the same bargaining unit. Kwon found it relevant that the drivers make...

