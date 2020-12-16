Treasury Blacklists Chinese, UAE Cos. For Iranian Exports

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Wednesday blacklisted four Chinese and Emirati companies that aided the export of Iranian petrochemicals in violation of the Trump administration's economic sanctions on Iran. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control barred the companies from doing business in the U.S. after they provided "critical" shipping services and accepted payment on behalf of Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd., a Hong Kong company under sanctions for brokering Iranian petrochemical sales. Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State sanctioned Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corp. and its managing director for exporting Iranian petroleum products. The Iranian...

