CMA Targets Scottish Soccer Club Over Replica Jersey Pricing

Law360, London (December 17, 2020, 5:34 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog is investigating the Rangers Football Club and several sports apparel companies for suspected price-fixing linked to the replica team uniforms sold in the United Kingdom. The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that the probe is in its initial stage and will involve "information gathering" between now and June. The inquiry is into suspected breaches of British and European competition law by the Rangers Football Club Ltd., Hummel A/S, LBJ Sports Apparel Ltd., which trades as Elite, Greaves Sports Ltd. and JD Sports Fashion PLC, according to the announcement. "At this stage, the CMA believes that it has...

