Annoyance At Demand Letter Not Enough To Sue Law Firm

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- An Indiana couple suing law firm Thrasher Buschmann & Voelkel PC over an allegedly misleading payment demand letter on behalf of a homeowners association must show a concrete injury from the communication and not just annoyance, the Seventh Circuit said Tuesday, dismissing the suit. The firm sent a letter to Linda and Christopher Gunn after they fell behind in paying assessments owed to their homeowners association, warning the creditor may seek foreclosure. The Gunns then filed suit in Indiana federal court in April 2019 under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, saying the letter was false and misleading because it threatened...

