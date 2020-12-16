Fla. Court Revives Suit Over Copycat Commercial Data Center

Law360, Miami (December 16, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday revived part of data services company Digiport Inc.'s lawsuit accusing a real estate development company of using trade secrets to build a data center in Miami, ruling that the question of whether Digiport's business concept is a trade secret should go to a jury. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal said there is a factual issue with regard to Digiport's claim under the Florida Uniform Trade Secrets Act against real estate company Foram Development BFC LLC, which Digiport says built a centralized tenant data center in its commercial office building that was exactly like the...

