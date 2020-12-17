NTIA Appoints Fourth Acting Head In Trump's Waning Term

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- The deputy to the chief of the Commerce Department's telecom agency was elevated to the top spot on a temporary basis this week, after Adam Candeub, the administrator of the agency, left for the Justice Department. Carolyn Roddy has been tapped as acting chief of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. While her official title remains deputy assistant secretary for communications and information, the agency told Law360 that she is "performing the delegated duties" of the assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information. Roddy joined the NTIA, which advises the president on telecommunications and information policy issues, as a senior...

