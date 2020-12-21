5 Key Bid Protest Decisions Of 2020

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- In 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, and the U.S. Government Accountability Office issued five decisions worthy of particular note: Inserso Corp. v. U.S.[1] Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc.[2] Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. v. U.S.[3] LAX Electronics Inc. v. U.S.[4] Centerra Integrated Facilities Services LLC.[5] This article provides a brief overview of these five cases and discusses how they might shape the bid protest landscape going forward.[6] Inserso The Facts In March 2016, the Defense Information Systems Agency posted the Encore III solicitation for indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contracts for IT services. The competition was divided into two suites:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS