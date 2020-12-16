RJ Reynolds Avoids Punitive Damages Bid In Engle Case

Law360, Miami (December 16, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's ruling denying a smoker's widow bid for punitive damages against R.J. Reynolds, saying she failed to present sufficient evidence tying misconduct by the tobacco company to her product liability claims and her husband's illness and death. This marks the second time the Third District has weighed in on the case brought by Joyce Hardin, who won a 2015 jury verdict holding R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. liable for her husband's cigarette addiction, illness and 2012 death but only $100,800 in damages, far short of the $20 million she sought. Hardin prevailed in...

