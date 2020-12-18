Burke Warren Adds Insurance Pro To Office

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- Chicago firm Burke Warren MacKay Serritella PC has hired a former Dykema Gossett PLLC partner who focuses her practice largely on counseling clients in insurance coverage litigation and regulatory matters surrounding the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Biometric Information Privacy Act. Rosa Tumialán joined Burke Warren earlier this month after working at Dykema for more than 17 years. Her practice revolves around complex commercial disputes, focusing particularly on insurance litigation at both the state and federal level. She also counsels clients regarding TCPA and BIPA compliance, and dedicates some of her practice to appellate work. Tumialán told Law360 that moving to...

