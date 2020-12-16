Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Allowed Policies To Silently Expire, Suit Says

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Lincoln Benefit Life Co. "robbed" thousands of customers, including the elderly, of millions, or even billions, of dollars of insurance benefits through a systemic failure to comply with required policy owner safeguards, according to a putative class action filed in California federal court Wednesday.

Deana Farley said she paid about $130 each month for about two decades to maintain her life insurance policy with Lincoln, but the insurance giant terminated her policy after she inadvertently missed a payment in 2018. Farley argues that the termination violates California laws, enacted in 2013, that required Lincoln to provide notice of the missed payment...

