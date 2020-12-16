Pa. Panel Preserves Doc's Trial Win Over Fatal Infection

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday upheld a verdict in favor of a doctor who was accused of misdiagnosing a patient with gout instead of an infection that proved fatal, finding the trial court properly excluded evidence from the plaintiff's medical experts. A three-judge panel found in an unpublished opinion that the trial court was correct to exclude two witnesses — an infectious disease expert and an orthopedic surgeon — offered by the estate of Henry G. Heimbecker because their opinions about what caused his death weren't sufficiently certain under Pennsylvania's standards for medical malpractice experts. That contrasted with opinions offered...

