Judge Unlikely To Nix Korean Oil Co.'s Calif. Gas Price-Fix Suit

Law360, San Francisco (December 16, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge overseeing a consolidated proposed class action alleging oil-trading firms colluded to artificially inflate California gasoline prices said at a hearing Wednesday that she doesn't intend to outright dismiss antitrust claims against a Korean oil-trading company before discovery on jurisdictional issues. South Korean-based SK Trading International Co. Ltd. urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley to toss consumers' antitrust claims against it, arguing that it didn't direct or control its subsidiary, co-defendant SK Energy Americas Inc., and that the claims are based on "hodge podge" and "scattershot contacts" between the Korean company and the U.S. subsidiary....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS