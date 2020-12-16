Fiduciary Exemption's Preamble, Rollout Create Questions

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- The Trump administration may have finalized its long-anticipated ERISA exemption for retirement investment advisers, but with a surprising new preamble and an effective date during the Biden administration, the exemption has left many financial institutions scratching their heads about what it means for them. The exemption, which covers some of the same ground as an Obama-era policy known as the fiduciary rule, establishes the standards for retirement investment advice that financial professionals must meet to skirt the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's prohibited transaction rules and collect a commission when recommending products to a customer. Its preamble suggests that more advisers...

