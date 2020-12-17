6th Circ. Won't Revisit Ford Pension Clawback Fight

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has refused to rethink a panel decision forcing the ex-wife of a retired Ford employee to give back $243,000 that the automaker mistakenly paid her in a lump-sum pension payout. The court on Wednesday denied Donna Jean Zirbel's petition for an en banc rehearing, leaving intact November's ruling that dismissed Zirbel's attempt to block Ford's efforts to get back the funds. Zirbel has argued that she unsuccessfully tried to alert Ford about the mistake, and the automaker shouldn't be allowed to go after money she already spent on taxes and her children. In the Nov. 16 decision to uphold a lower...

