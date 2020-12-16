Weil Says Hagens Berman Faked Witness Claims In Stock Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:51 PM EST) -- A team of Weil attorneys representing a South African chemical company has accused investors' attorneys from Hagens Berman of submitting false accounts from confidential witnesses to prop up their claims in their multibillion-dollar securities suit. The alleged "misconduct and dishonesty" of the Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP lawyers representing the investors warrants throwing out the suit altogether, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP told a New York federal court in a redacted memorandum filed Tuesday. In their proposed class action, the investors say Sasol Ltd. and five of its former executives hid ballooning costs at a natural gas facility it was building...

