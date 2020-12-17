San Francisco Fishers' Suit Blames City For Massive Pier Fire

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- A group of commercial fishers who say they make up the bulk of San Francisco's crabbing fleet sued the city in Superior Court on Thursday, alleging that gross mismanagement by the Port of San Francisco led to a massive fire at a warehouse that destroyed millions of dollars worth of gear. The Pier 45 fire at Shed C on May 23 destroyed the entire 100,000-square-foot facility and may have been caused or exacerbated by the port failing to secure the facility from homeless persons, poor electrical wiring, an inadequate water supply and the storing of hazardous and flammable materials, according to...

