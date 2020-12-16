Talent Agency CAA Can Rep Writers Again With WGA Deal

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency and the Writers Guild of America unions told a California federal judge Wednesday that they have reached a deal in a dispute over fee structures, allowing the agency to resume representing writers. CAA and the East and West divisions of the WGA reached the new franchise agreement just before a hearing set for Friday, during which CAA planned to ask U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. to stop the WGA's boycott of the agency. "CAA and the WGA have concluded and signed a franchise agreement confirming CAA can resume representing writers and continue the important...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS