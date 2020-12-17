Union Says Pittsburgh Newspaper In Contempt Over Benefits

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- The publisher of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is "openly and brazenly" defying a court order by refusing to reimburse newsroom staff for out-of-pocket health care and reducing workers' insurance contributions, a newspaper union has said in a bid to hold the publisher in contempt. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh Local 38061 asked a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday to hold PG Publishing Inc. in contempt and award the union penalties and costs. Counsel for the union told Law360 on Thursday that the average Post-Gazette newsroom worker, of which there are about 115, is entitled to thousands of dollars in reimbursements and health insurance savings,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS