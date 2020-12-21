NJ Lawmakers OK $14B Corp. Tax Incentive Revamp Package

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- New Jersey could offer up to $14 billion in corporate tax breaks under a bill state lawmakers passed Monday to replace controversial incentive programs that expired after they were found riddled with shortcomings in oversight. New Jersey Assembly Member Eliana Pintor Marin is the primary sponsor of a bill that passed the state Legislature Monday to replace controversial tax incentive programs. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) The state Assembly passed A.B. 4 by a 68-11 vote and the Senate approved it by a 38-1 vote about an hour later, granting swift approval to legislation that was unveiled Wednesday and amended and passed through...

