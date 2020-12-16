$19.5M Deal To End TechnipFMC Investor Suit Gets Initial OK

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge granted preliminary approval Wednesday to a $19.5 million settlement in a securities class action against TechnipFMC, which accused the French oil and gas company of misleading investors by misstating its financial data. Lead plaintiff Joseph Prause first filed suit in August 2017, accusing TechnipFMC of violating the Securities Exchange Act when it miscalculated its net income by converting foreign currencies using incorrect exchange rates. The suit claims the company overstated its net income by roughly $209.5 million in its 2017 first-quarter financial report. Once investors learned of the erroneous financial reporting, TechnipFMC's share price fell by 1.71%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS