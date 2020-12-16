Ex-Hyatt Worker Can Proceed With Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has breathed new life into a lawsuit from a former Hyatt employee who said he was fired after rejecting advances from his boss, disagreeing with the hospitality giant's claim that the worker was taking issue with mere "petty slights." A four-justice panel on Tuesday reversed a lower court's summary judgment win for Hyatt Corp. and revived a case brought by Anthony Franco. He claimed that unwelcome advances from his female boss and his eventual firing violated state and local laws. The panel said Franco's claims about what happened during his three-month tenure at the hotel...

