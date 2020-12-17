9th Circ. Bashes Feds For Parsing Synonyms In H-1B Row

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit slammed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' denial of a computer programmer's work visa request, railing against the agency's effort to distinguish professions that "normally" require bachelor's degrees from ones where "most" employees have them. In a strongly-worded opinion by Circuit Judge John B. Owens on Wednesday, the three-judge appeals panel deemed USCIS' denial of the H-1B specialty occupation visa arbitrary and capricious across two fronts, rejecting the agency's efforts to draw distinctions between synonyms. "While it is theoretically possible that there is 'space' between normally, most, and typically, that space is at best molecular, and nowhere near big...

